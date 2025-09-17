Saints Veteran Posts One-Word Cryptic Message
The New Orleans Saints have played two games so far this season and haven't earned their first win of the season yet.
Things haven't gone their way yet, but there are reasons for optimism. New Orleans has been in both contests. Both of the Saints' losses so far this season have been by one score. The Saints lost 20-13 Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and lost 26-21 against the San Francisco 49ers. There are things the team needs to fix, clearly. But, New Orleans is seemingly close.
The New Orleans Saints are days away from Week 3 action
Now, the Saints are preparing for a Week 3 contest on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. It will be the Saints' first road game this season. New Orleans is just four days away from the Week 3 showdown but there was something interesting on social media on Tuesday night. Saints third-year defensive back Jordan Howden took to social media with a one-word post.
Now, it's unclear as of writing what this is in reference to. Howden is on the Saints' active roster and got into the action Week 2 against the 49ers. He didn't see a ton of time, though. In fact, Howden didn't get any defensive snaps against the 49ers. He was on the field for 20 snaps overall, all on special teams. In 2024, he played in 47 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps throughout the entire season (552 snaps). He played in all 17 games and made four starts.
In 2023, he saw time in 55 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps (568 snaps) while playing in 16 games, including seven starts.
In looking at the numbers, it's easy to speculate that the post could have something to do with a lack of playing time, but it's social media. It isn't as cut-and-dry. After this post, it will be interesting to see how his playing time looks in Week 3. New Orleans' secondary has been talked about a lot already. Will the Saints shake things up?
