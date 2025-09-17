Spencer Rattler’s PFF QB Ranking Will Shock Saints Fans
The New Orleans Saints have played two games so far this season and although they have lost both, Spencer Rattler has been a bright spot so far.
Rattler was named the team’s starter after a quarterback competition throughout the summer. In the first two games of the season, he has gone 52-of-80 passing (65.0 percent) for 421 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's averaging 210.5 passing yards per game, which is up from 188.1 passing yards last year when given an opportunity as a rookie. He's chipped in 43 rushing yards so far as well for New Orleans.
The numbers aren't big, by any means. But, he's taken care of the ball and Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in football through two weeks.
Rattler's 79.7 grade is ninth among quarterbacks. The screenshot is sorted on pass grade specifically, but the overall metric is what is ninth. You can see the rank next to Rattler's name on the left. Somewhat surprising. You'd thnk that with the Saints being 0-2, that Rattler would be lower on this list.
The young signal-caller has looked good and has passed the eye test, but this is just another example that he is doing the right things so far. It hasn't led to wins for New Orleans yet, but if the Saints stay the course, it will soon enough.
The Saints will face off against the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming weekend for a Week 3 showdown on the road. It will be a tough test, arguably New Orleans' toughest so far. The Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals Week 1. That was a winnable game and the Cardinals as a whole are up in the air, although they are 2-0. The Saints faced the 49ers last week and they weren't at full strength with injuries left and right, including to Brock Purdy and George Kittle.
The Seahawks are 1-1 on the season but aren't as injured as San Francisco and is coming off of a 31-17 win over the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers.
