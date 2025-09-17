Spencer Rattler vs. Caleb Williams: History Behind Saints-Bears Debate
What a difference a few months make?
It wasn't clear who was going to be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints until just before the 2025 season kicked off. After a long quarterback competition throughout the summer, Spencer Rattler got the nod over Tyler Shough and Jake Haener.
Rattler, the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, earned the job. He was the most consistent of the three quarterbacks for the Saints throughout the summer. On top of this, he came into the battle with some experience after playing in seven games last year when Derek Carr was injured. Last season, Rattler was 130-for-228 passing (57 percent completion percentage) to go along with four touchdowns, four interceptions, and 146 rushing yards. The Saints also went 0-6 in games started by Rattler.
The 24-year-old actually was the youngest of the three quarterbacks in the Saints' competition this summer and earned the starting job. So far this season, the Saints are 0-2, but Rattler has been a bright spot. He's currently ranked as the No. 9 overall quarterback in football, per Pro Football Focus' rankings. Through two games, he is 52-of-80 passing (65.0 percent) for 421 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Who will come out on top: Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams?
Despite the losses, Rattler has gotten some serious praise to the point where there's been a lot of chatter saying Rattler is better than 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears on social media.
These two have some history. Rattler and Williams were teammates at the University of Oklahoma. There was a time in which Rattler was one of the hottest quarterback prospects in the country. In 2020, he had 3,031 passing yards and 28 touchdowns for Oklahoma in 11 games. The next year, Williams ended up taking over as the starter during the season. Rattler ended up leaving Oklahoma to go to South Carolina for the 2022 season. Williams also left and went to USC in 2022.
There's obviously some history there linking these two together. We will get a good look at them on the same field on Oct. 19th when Rattler and the Saints take on Williams and the Bears.