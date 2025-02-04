Saquon Barkley Explains What First Super Bowl Appearance Means to Him
It took Saquon Barkley seven years to reach a Super Bowl, but only one season to get there with the Philadelphia Eagles.
At his first Super Bowl media day on Monday, Barkley detailed just how much this accomplishment means to him, especially after all the hardships he's dealt with in his career.
"It means everything," Barkley said, via NFL.com. "That's life, though. You're going to have adversity. You're going to have up and downs, but it's who you are in those moments, and I never lost faith and I just kept my head down and kept working, and was able to get here and be able to surround myself with unbelievable individuals. When you're able to do that, you're able to have a lot of success."
The running back played six seasons with the New York Giants and ended his tenure there on rocky terms, but his move to Philadelphia has made everything he's worked for worth it. He even admitted there was only one con to playing for the Eagles, and that was because of the rivalry between the Giants and the Eagles.
Barkley had a monster year as he led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards. He had a chance to break the NFL rushing yards record for a single season, but he sat the final regular season game.
Barkley has dominated in the Eagles' playoff run so far, examples including him scoring three touchdowns vs. the Washington Commanders and him scoring two over 60-yard touchdowns vs. the Los Angeles Rams. We'll see what he can do in the Super Bowl vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.