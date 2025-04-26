What Nick Saban said about the Seahawks' new quarterback Jalen Milroe
Just when it looked like the Seattle Seahawks had no interest in the 2025 NFL draft class at quarterback, they pulled a 180-degree turn and went against their history in a big way. Using the No. 92 overall pick they got as part of the Geno Smith trade, Seattle selected one of the big boom-or-bust quarterback prospects in this year's class, Jalen Milroe from Alabama.
When it comes to Alabama football, the first name that comes to mind is former head coach Nick Saban, who won six national championships with the Crimson Tide over the years. Even though he's retired from the program, Saban seems to like what he's seen from Milroe. Here's what Saban had to say about what he brings to Seattle on ESPN after the pick.
Nick Saban on Jalen Milroe
The selection of Milroe came as a surprise - especially given the fact that they haven't yet found a trade partner for their now No. 4 quarterback, Sam Howell. However, it does bring to mind Seattle's not-very-secret interest in Anthony Richardson, who ex head coach Pete Carroll was reportedly in love with as a prospect.
Milroe has a lot of the same elements to his game as Richardson - especially the rollercoaster dynamic. There's no doubting his physical gifts, though. Milroe might have the most-powerful arm in this draft class and is one of the best rushing QBs to come along in several years.
As Saban mentioned, Milroe will obviously have to refine some of the other elements of his game - but his ceiling is incredibly high - which is what the Seahawks are gambling on, here.
