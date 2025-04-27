Mel Kiper Jr. has high praise for Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 draft haul
The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2025 NFL draft with 10 selections, and came out of the three-day annual selection meeting with 11 players. General manager John Schneider used his first-round pick to address the team’s biggest issue, and later added two more prospects to help new offensive line coach John Benton. When it was all said and done, Seattle used nine of its 11 choices to bolster an offensive unit with a new coordinator, new starting quarterback, and a revamped wide receiving corps.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. gave Schneider and the team an A grade. Only the Cleveland Browns (A-plus) received a higher mark from Kiper.
“Seattle made one of the biggest roster changes of the offseason,” explained Kiper, “swapping out quarterback Geno Smith for Sam Darnold. But is it actually better because of the decision? I’m not so sure. If Darnold is better than Smith, it’s only by a small amount. Yes, this is a team coming off a 10-7 season, but it has major holes, including at wide receiver, where DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are out and Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are in.
“The good thing? General manager John Schneider had the capital entering this draft to add quality starters and solid depth. With three picks in the first two rounds—Nos. 18, 50 and 52—he had a chance to come away with multiple starters.”
Kiper sang the praises of the Seahawks’ general manager. “I’m a big fan of how Schneider approached every day of the draft, but especially the first two. Grey Zabel will be an instant starter at guard. Nick Emmanwori is one of the best athletes in this class, and he should help solidify the defensive backfield. The Seahawks traded up to get him, but he’s a great fit and it was a value on my board.
"Elijah Arroyo is my third-ranked tight end—they got him at No. 50. Quarterback Jalen Milroe isn’t ready to start, but he has unbelievable traits and could help the running game in 2025…Seattle did a stellar job addressing holes but also looking to the future…”
The Seahawks added seven players on Day 3, and Kiper lauded the selection of University of Miami running back Damien Martinez in the seventh round, as well as defensive tackle Rylie Mills (5-Notre Dame), wide receiver Ricky White III (7c-UNLV) and tackle Mason Richman (7b-Iowa).
“All in all, Schneider had a tremendous weekend,” stated Kiper, “improving his roster in several areas. This class gets high marks.”
