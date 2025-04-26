2025 NFL draft: Seahawks pick Colorado State WR at No. 166 overall
The Seattle Seahawks certainly took their time to do it, but they have at last addressed the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL draft. On the clock in the fifth round at No. 166 overall, Seattle has selected Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton Jr.
Horton (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) spent the first two years of his college career at Nevada, where he put up just under 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Prior to the 2022 season he transferred to Colorado State, which turned out to be a pretty good move. In a breakout sophomore year he posted 71 catches, 1,131 yards and eight scores. His numbers were almost identical the following season.
However, Horton only wound up playing six games last season due to a knee injury, He finished the year with 26 catches, 353 yards and just one touchdown.
As for where he fits into Seattle's new-look wide receiver room, it's a little bit early to tell but our best guess is that he'll be competing with Jake Bobo and Marquez Valdez-Scantling for targets - at least as a rookie. Horton should in theory grow into the WR3 role behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp no later than his second year in the league.
To start out, Horton might make his biggest impact on special teams, where he was one of the best punt returners in the country. All together, he totaled 423 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts over the last three years.
