2025 NFL draft: Seahawks earn 'B' grade for selecting QB Jalen Milroe
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the league once again by selecting a quarterback in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. With Colorado's Shedeur Sanders still on the board, the Seahawks went with Alabama's Jalen Milroe at pick No. 92.
Milroe is a dual-threat weapon who passed for 16 touchdowns and rushed for 20 more at Alabama last season. While he's still progressing as a passer, Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 draft class.
SI's Gilberto Manzano gave the Seahawks a "B" grade for taking Milroe, comparing the Alabama QB to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson:
"The Seahawks gained an intriguing Plan B in case it doesn’t work out with Sam Darnold. Milroe, the fourth quarterback taken in the draft, is a boom-or-bust prospect, but his upside draws comparisons to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. For Milroe to justify the Jackson comparisons, he’s going to need to improve accuracy and touch on passes."
Should the Seahawks have gone with Sanders, who was rated as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by most draft analysts instead? Time will well, but it's worth asking since the team also passed on Georgia center prospect Jared Wilson.
Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft has concluded and the Seahawks added three players. After trading up to get South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, the team selected Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.
