2025 NFL draft: Seahawks earn 'A-' grade for selecting TE Elijah Arroyo
The Seattle Seahawks have selected Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo with the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Arroyo is pass-catching tight end with great hands and a high NFL ceiling. If not for durablity concerns, he probably would have gone sooner.
The Seahawks have yet to add a receiver, but Arroyo can provide a reliable target for quarterback Sam Darnld. In 2024, Arroyo recorded 35 catches for 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the Hurricanes.
SI's Matt Verderame gave the Seahawks an "A-minus" grade for their latest second-round selection:
"Arroyo is a fascinating talent. With the Hurricanes, Arroyo missed most of his sophomore and junior years while battling back from a torn ACL. As a senior, he was Cam Ward’s top target with 35 catches, 590 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6' 5" and 250 pounds, Arroyo has perfect size. His athleticism is also fantastic, showing his explosiveness and smoothness in his route-running."
Seattle has decent tight end depth with Noah Fant, Eric Saubert and AJ Barner. Arroyo could eventually replace Fant, who hasn't lived up to the hype since being acquired in the Russell Wilson trade.
The Seahawks traded away a third-round pick to move up for Emmanwori, but they still have one more pick in the third round (No. 92).
