Seahawks-Giants trade proposal lands Jaxson Dart with Russell Wilson
We're getting down to crunch-time before the start of the 2025 NFL draft, which begins this evening at 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, right now the most likely scenario seems to be a trade down from the No. 18 overall spot. General manager John Schneider could move down just a handful of spots to target some preferred rospects late in the first. However, a new mock scenario from NFL.com has Seattle trading down out of the first round entirely.
According to Daniel Jeremiah, that's the buzz he's hearing for the Seahawks going into the draft. He has the moving out of Round 1 in a huge deal with the New York Giants, who use that No. 18 overall pick on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who's a popular mock pick for Seattle.
"The Giants and Browns are both candidates to trade down, with the goal of moving ahead of the Steelers. I've heard talk about the Seahawks looking to trade out of Round 1, so this pairing makes sense. New York would get its QB and Seattle GM John Schneider would be armed with a boatload of Day 2 picks after this trade. There's a belief in league circles that the Giants view Dart as a better fit than Shedeur Sanders."
It's difficult to project what the Giants' new-look QB room will look like. Even if they do like Dart more than Sanders, if they pick him he would probably at least start out as the No. 3 option on their depth chart beneath former Seahawks starter Russell Wilson and ex No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston and ahead of Tommy DeVito.
Dart is generally considered the third-best QB in this draft class behind Sanders and Cam Ward. However, as Jeremiah alluded to, there's a lot of buzz about teams moving Dart up their draft boards late, ahead of Sanders - who's getting the old anonymous quote treatment to tank his draft stock - and even Ward, in some cases.
Nevertheless, this QB class is supposed to be as bad as the 2022 crop or even worse, which means most of them won't be ready to start in 2025 - even those at the top of the heap like Dart are considered developmental quarterbacks at best.
