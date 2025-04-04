2025 NFL draft dream scenario for Seahawks entails unlikely drop by 1 of 2 elite prospects
If Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider was ever serious about upgrading the offensive line in free agency it didn't take him long to give up on the project. Reporting suggests the front office was willing to splurge on the top veteran guard on the market, Will Fries - but he wound up signing with the Minnesota Vikings after they offered two more years.
Seattle brought in several second and third-tier free agent offensive linemen after that but signed none of them. Schneider says that they just weren't a fit. Whether that's true or not, the team is now in the unenviable position of having to manufacture a strong draft class for a position group where they've found precious little success in the draft outside of top-10 overall picks. Almost none of those success stories have been found along the interior, where they currently need the most help.
To make matters worse, the Seahawks aren't in position to land a blue chip prospect for their front line. Slated to pick at number 18 overall, Seattle should be out of range to land one of the top two offensive line prospects in this class: Will Campbell from LSU and Armand Membou from Missouri.
Nevertheless, an unlikely slide by either is the Seahawks' best chance to really move the needle for this unit. According to Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report, it's the team's dream scenario going into the 2025 NFL draft.
"Any scenario in which Campbell or Membou drop outside the top 10, enabling the Seahawks to leverage their two second-round picks to move up for one of the top two offensive linemen in the draft."
In a vaccuum, trading up for the top OL in any draft class is probably a good move for any franchise that needs serious offensive line help. However, most teams never find themselves in the position where they need to find three new starters like the Seahawks do.
That means the team is probably better off preserving that additional second-round pick and the extra third-round pick they got in the DK Metcalf and Geno Smith trades and using them on the best potential guard upgrades on the board. That would go against type for this regime, though - and Schneider has made his feelings about guards clear.
Arguably that's what they need - a dramatic shift away from the way they usually do things in the draft regarding the offensive line. All we know for sure is trotting out the same group as last year minus Laken Tomlinson would be extremely arrogant given the level they performed at last season. New offensive line coach John Benton deserves better tools than the ones he's inherited. Period.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL execs go against the crowd with takes on Sam Darnold, Seahawks
Geno Smith extension proves Seahawks’ exit wasn’t about the money
What Mike Macdonald said about Riq Woolen at NFL league meetings
ESPN predicts Seahawks pick speed-demon in Round 1 of 2025 draft