John Schneider gives hilariously tone-deaf assessment of Seahawks offense
The Seattle Seahawks' biggest issue on offense is easy to see for anyone around the team. Well, everyone except for general manager John Schneider, apparently.
Despite the Seahawks' offensive line resembling a revolving door last season - and has only gotten worse this offseason, if anything - Schneider seems to believe that finding a fullback is a priority this offseason. Yes, really.
"It's an important position," Schneider said on Seattle Sports.
Schneider added that the idea to add a fullback comes from offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who has used fullbacks extensively throughout his career. To come out and say that the Seahawks are actively targeting the most obselete position on offense when there are far more pressing needs? That's an odd choice to put it lightly.
For comparison, here's what Schneider said about addressing the offensive line in free agency.
"It probably wouldn’t be until after the draft as a cap casualty guy or something like that," Schneider said. "We brought several guys through and it just hasn’t been a fit."
The Seahawks have indeed met with numerous free agent guards this offseason, including Cole Van Luren, Dillon Radunz, Lucas Patrick, Teven Jenkins, and most notably of all, Will Fries. Fries is the only premium lineman of that group, but still, all of them could've been worthy upgrades for the Seahawks.
Alas, they struck out on all of them. Missing out on Fries is somewhat understandable, as they wanted to bring him in for a physical before committing major money to him. Not signing a single one of them, though, is a major disappointment.
Of course, just because the Seahawks have interest in adding a fullback doesn't mean they won't add to the offensive line for the rest of the offseason. However, Schneider and co. should have their priorities in order before looking to add a luxury good.
