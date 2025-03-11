NFL free agency: Vikings to take big-time Seahawks target off the board
The Seattle Seahawks won the Sam Darnold sweepstakes, securing themselves the best free agent quarterback this year when he agreed to terms of a three-year, $100.5 million deal yesterday. Now that they have found their new franchise quarterback to replace Geno Smith, the team's attention has turned to the elephant in the room that is their perpetually-atrocious offensive line.
Somehow Seattle's front five was worse than ever at the end of the 2024 season, finishing 31st in PFF's rankings for all 32 units around the league. Radically upgrading this unit even to a mediocre level is the fastest way the Seahawks can get back in contention and has to be the team's top priority now that Darnold is in the fold.
That work is underway. However, the team's first big swing in this department (that we know of) didn't work out This morning the Minnesota Vikings signed former Indianapolis Colts free agent guard Will Fries to a massive five-year, $88 million deal, according to Dianna Russini at The Athletic.
That's bad news for the Seahawks, as Fries was the top-ranked free agent guard in this cycle and an obvious target if they really were willing to break tradition and spluge on their iOL. At least they tried in this case - according to Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune, Seattle's front office did make an offer to Fries.
Second-ranked guard Aaron Banks is also off the board, as the Green Bay Packers have agreed with him on a four-year, $77 million deal, according to ESPN. Third-ranked veteran guard Patrick Mekari is also off the board, as is James Daniels.
Needless to say, Seattle's options at this spot are dwindling fast.
The Seahawks didn't come away totally empty-handed in this department on Day 1, though. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, they've agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens OL Josh Jones.
