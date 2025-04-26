2025 NFL draft: Seahawks pick Miami TE Elijah Arroyo at No. 50 overall
The Seattle Seahawks are off to a red-hot start in the 2025 NFL draft. In Round 1 they landed the top interior offensive lineman with Grey Zabel. They followed that up by taking the draft's best safety prospect earlier in Round 2 with Nick Emmanwor. With their third pick (No. 50 overall) Seattle has selected Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.
Tight end wasn't considered a huge need for the Seahawks by most going into the draft, especially after they signed Eric Saubert. However, it was correct to take advantage of a deep draft class at the position, and Arroyo offers someting the other tight ends on the roster don't - legitimate ability as a pass-catching threat.
Arroyo (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) didn't make much noise his first three years at Miami, but he's coming off a breakout senior year, having posted 35 catches, 590 yards and seven touchdowns.
Most likely as a rookie Arroyo will have to compete with projected No. 2 tight end AJ Barner for playing time - at least until/perhaps the Seahawks decide to release "starter" Noah Fant and cut their losses.
Arroyo may end up playing a pretty big role in Seattle's new offense under Klint Kubiak, who utilized tight ends a great deal last season with the New Orleans Saints. If he brings a similar approach to the Seahawks Arroyo and Barner could both end up seeing significant targets.
After sending over pick Nos. 52 and 82 overall to the Tennessee Titans to move up for Emmanwori, the Seahawks won't be on the clock again until late in the third round at No. 92 overall.
