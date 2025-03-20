2025 NFL Draft: WR1 prospect predicted to fall to Seahawks in first round
The Seattle Seahawks come off a 10-win season, but that simply wasn’t good enough for Mike Macdonald’s team to secure a playoff berth. It was the second straight year that the club posted a winning record, and failed to reach the postseason.
General manager John Schneider has spent the vast majority of the franchise’s money in free agency on the offensive side of the football. The additions include quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cooper Kupp, and offensive linemen Josh Jones.
The ‘Hawks have the 18th overall selection on April 24. The most recent mock draft via the College Football Network has Schneider opting for a wideout in the first round for the second time in three year.
“Yes, I know the Seattle Seahawks just landed Cooper Kupp. Yes, I know they have Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That shouldn’t preclude them from pulling the trigger on Tetairoa McMillan if he’s still kicking around past midway through Day 1. The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver quietly put together a 1,319-yard campaign in the midst of a difficult season for the program, and his size and eye-popping catch ability would give Sam Darnold a dangerous outlet.”
There’s also this analysis from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in regards to the 6’4”, 219-pound target. “Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins.
“McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot.”
In three seasons with the Wildcats, the 2023 All-American totaled 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 scores in 37 outings. His career 16.1 yards per catch is notable indeed.
