Seahawks host former Louisville journeyman QB
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly met with two 2025 quarterback prospects on Tuesday, continuing to do their homework on the incoming draft class. It might not be a need with four quarterbacks already on the roster, but the franchise doesn't want to leave any stones unturned.
Former Louisville signal-caller Tyler Shough joined Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe in Seattle on Tuesday for a pre-draft visit, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Both quarterbacks are projected among the top 5 players at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shough still has another visit lined up with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and he will perform a private workout for the New York Giants on Saturday, according to Breer.
Louisville was Shough's third collegiate stop, as he also spent time at Oregon and Texas Tech — albeit playing a combined 30 games over his six seasons at the previous two universities primarily due to injuries. Shough played in 12 games in one season at Louisville alone.
Shough entered college in 2018 and will turn 26 early in the 2025-26 NFL season. He's less than 2.5 years younger than Darnold, 27, who recently became Seattle's assumed starting quarterback and has started 73 NFL games. Darnold is coming off a career-best season with 4,317 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
With Darnold, Sam Howell (20 games played), Drew Lock (36 games played) and Jaren Hall (3 games played) already on the roster, it's hard to imagine the Seahawks selecting Shough unless they truly believe he could be a difference-maker by 2026.
Seattle can get out of Darnold's contract after one season, so the team would need an immediate starter after him if they were to move on within that timeline. Shough could be that, but he only had one above-average season — totaling 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions with the Cardinals in 2024.
At the very least, it's curious to see how interested the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider have been in this year's quarterback class.
