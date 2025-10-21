All Seahawks

Anthony Bradford somehow hit new low in Seahawks' win over Texans

The Seahawks have to find a solution to their long-running nightmare at right guard.

Tim Weaver

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks may have the best defense in the league this year and they came into Week 7 with the NFL's best DVOA. However, that's only been good enough just to keep pace in an insanely competitive field of NFC contenders. Seattle goes into the bye week tied with five other teams at 5-2.

If they are indeed going to make their first deep playoff run in a decade, the Seahawks will have to minimize their mistakes and clean up the few weaknesses that they have on their roster.

Above all else, that means finding a solution to their long-running nightmare at right guard, where Anthony Bradford somehow managed to hit a new bottom last night. Observe.

One play is only one play, but this isn't the first, second, or third time that Bradford's blocking has been so bad that it's gone viral. Here's another blooper reel worthy rep from Week 2.

And here's another humiliating rep against Calais Campbell in Week 4.

For an encore, Bradford was flagged for multiple penalties against the Texans last night, a problem that an already imbalanced offense can't afford.

Bradford's struggles are particularly disappointing this year, because he appeared to have turned a corner during the preseason, when he was positively dominant facing second-string defenders.

Unfortunately, that great work in August turned out to be a mirage, as Bradford immediately regressed once the regular season began and he started lining up across from starters again.

We have no objection to Bradford keeping his roster spot - even long-term - but only as a backup. If the Seahawks are serious about contending this season then they can't continue to start Bradford given the way he has been performing.

