The Seahawks might be forced into a much-needed change on the offensive line

There haven’t been many consistent weak spots on the Seattle Seahawks (9-3) this season. Among the few and big weaknesses is the low-average play of right guard Anthony Bradford on the offensive line. Bradford has been bad in run-blocking and horrible in pass protection through 12 games.



Last Sunday’s game at home against the Minnesota Vikings was likely his worst and most embarrassing performance. He missed blocks that resulted in big plays for the Vikings’ defense and looked lost in deciding what to block in most plays, resulting in quarterback Sam Darnold getting constantly pressured and hit.

This was the same game where Bradford suffered an elbow injury late in the second half. Christian Haynes finished the game at right guard and had some good moments.

Bradford was a full participant in the Seahawks’ practice on Wednesday. Then, in the following practice, he was downgraded to limited due to his elbow injury and a new calf injury. His status of possibly playing in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons is now in danger.

The Seahawks might be forced to start Haynes based on Bradford’s injury concerns and how unreliable he is as a starter. Pro Football Focus has given Bradford an overall grade of 48.7, which ranks 72nd out of 79 eligible guards. His run-block grade is at 55.2 (52nd out of 79 guards) and ranks 32.1 in pass-protection (75th out of 79 guards).

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradford’s lack of awareness was shown in the win over Minnesota as the defense constantly switched its blitz patterns. The poor play of the offensive line overall limited the Seahawks’ offense to only one touchdown drive and four field goals from kicker Jason Myers.

The Falcons are a blitz-friendly defense. It’s one of the only ways to overcompensate for the lack of an alpha pass rusher on their team. Atlanta is third in the league in sacks accounted for this season (41). Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus has the most sacks for the Falcons (6), followed by linebackers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. (5). Meanwhile, Zach Harrison, who has accounted for 4.5 sacks in seven games, is on IR for a knee injury.

The Seahawks have to be better than they were last Sunday against the Vikings. The Falcons will send multiple blitz schemes to pressure quarterback Sam Darnold into a bad pass or a turnover. Earlier in the season, Darnold was one of the more efficient quarterbacks against the blitz.

The matchup against Minnesota could be an anomaly, and Darnold might be better against a more traditional blitzing scheme in the Falcons. The Seahawks, however, might need to make the change at the starting right guard from Bradford to Haynes anyway, based on his past performances and, now, two different injury concerns.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Sam Darnold tumbles in NFL QB power rankings after dud vs. Vikings

Seahawks find ‘reliable’ replacement for Riq Woolen in ‘26 mock draft

New Seahawks star must step up to land nice deal in free agency