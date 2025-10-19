Seahawks-Saints trade proposal would add familiar weapon to Klint Kubiak's offense
There were questions about how well Sam Darnold would do starting for the Seattle Seahawks. However, one thing we knew for sure coming in is that he would bring a lethal deep ball to this offense after being more prolific and productive on 20+ yard throws than any other NFL QB last season.
So far, that's proven true. Darnold is playing better than ever in Seattle, and that includes carrying over his great vertical passing game from Minnesota.
However, it's also a somewhat top-heavy dynamic. Right now Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the only Seahawks receiver who's consistently getting targeted on those deep throws. If he were to get injured it would take away Seattle's fastball and greatly reduce what Klint Kubiak can call.
That's why they should consider a deal for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who goes to the Seahawks in a trade proposal from Vinnie Iyer at The Sporting News.
"The Seahawks have rookie Tory Horton flashing as a big-play threat, but they could use a little more experience and extra speed to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Klint Kubiak's aggressive downfield passing game. Shaheed broke out for Kubiak when the latter also was in New Orleans."
Shaheed would bring another much-needed vertical threat to the Seahawks offense and should fit like a glove given his familiarity with Kubiak's offense.
Not only that, but adding Shaheed to the mix would give Jay Harbaugh's special teams unit an All-Pro weapon on kick returns. In his career Shaheed has averaged 12.7 yards per punt return and scored two touchdowns. He's also totaled 873 yards as a kickoff returner.
There are other roster priorities that should come ahead of skill position weapons. The Seahawks need a new right guard and could use more cornerback depth, to name a couple.
However, if they can't land a deal to fill either of those holes, adding Shaheed would give them more ammunition to keep up with other high-powered offenses around the NFC.
