Why Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is hoping to keep his hot streak going against the Houston Texans in Week 7's edition of Monday Night Football.
Smith-Njigba, a third-year pro out of Ohio State, has four consecutive games of over 100 yards receiving. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is excited about what has transpired from Smith-Njigba this season.
"People are going to focus on him, but when you play complementary ball on one side of the ball, if you're able to run, throw it, action, do the whole thing, it's very hard to take one player out of the game when the ball can go anywhere. He's taking advantage of his opportunities. We're doing a great job of getting him open, and Sam's got a lot of confidence in him, too. So, a lot of positives," Macdonald said.
Smith-Njigba continues to fuel Seahawks
Smith-Njigba has emerged into one of the league's best wide receivers and that's reflected from the work he has been putting in at practice. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is loving what he's getting from Smith-Njigba.
"Yeah, his consistency has been amazing, just the way he's come to work every single day, the way that he practices every single day. That's a testament to the way he works and the standard that him and really Coop [WR Cooper Kupp] and a lot of the guys kind of set the standard in that room. They never waiver from it," Darnold said.
The work put in during the offseason and weekly during practice is what helps earn Darnold's trust.
"I feel like every single day in practice we're continuing to earn that trust together and grow that confidence with each other. It's just continuing," Darnold said.
If Smith-Njigba can continue to practice and play at the same level he's been at, the Seahawks should have a chance to win a lot of games during the season, taking them into the playoffs for the first time in three years.
Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks are back in action tonight against the Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.
