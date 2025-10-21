2 defensive playmakers among Seahawks' 'Studs' in convincing win over Texans
On a night when the Seattle Mariners were denied going to their first-ever World Series, the Seahawks at least moved in the right direction. Using a suffocating defense that helped overcome a sloppy offense committing four offensive turnovers, the Seahawks beat the Houston Texans, 27-19, on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field.
It isn't the Fall Classic for the Mariners. But for the Seahawks it is a 5-2 record heading into their Bye and a tie for first place in the NFC West in late October.
A look at Seattle's Studs and Duds on a night when they improved to 13-2 in their last 15 MNF games:
STUD: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The NFL's yardage leader added 123 more on eight catches, including an 11-yard touchdown to give Seattle an early lead it never relinquished. For the second game in a row, however, he was penalized 15 yards for over-celebrating, this time after dunking the ball over the crossbar and then hanging a bit for the exclamation point.
DUD: Klint Kubiak
Let's face it, Seattle's offense played bad enough to lose this game. It committed four turnovers, gave the Texans a touchdown on a fumble in the end zone and trying to milk a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter had five putrid possessions that gained only 16 yards on 15 plays and continually put the defense back on the field. And up 14-0, the offensive coordinator got greedy and had Cooper Kupp throw a pass ... that was intercepted.
STUD: Ernest Jones IV
The linebacker was all over the field, with 12 tackles, a pass defensed, a strip-sack of Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud and an interception.
DUD: Sam Darnold
It wasn't his interception, it was his carelessness with the football in his own end zone. His fumble when sacked led to Texans touchdown and made it a game. He's played too long to make such a rookie mistake.
STUD: Zach Charbonnet
Under a barrage of criticism this week for his paltry production and 2.6 yards-per-carry, the running back scored two touchdowns (from 1 and 2 yards) and rushed for 49 tough yards on 12 carries.
STUD: Ty Okada
On a night when almost every player on the defense could be a Stud, the safety stood out with a sack, a tackle for loss and a key knocked-down pass in the end zone when Houston was knocking on the door in the fourth quarter.
