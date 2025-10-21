All Seahawks

2 defensive playmakers among Seahawks' 'Studs' in convincing win over Texans

On a night when the Seattle Seahawks' offense turned the ball over four times, their defense came through time and again in a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans.

Richie Whitt

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

On a night when the Seattle Mariners were denied going to their first-ever World Series, the Seahawks at least moved in the right direction. Using a suffocating defense that helped overcome a sloppy offense committing four offensive turnovers, the Seahawks beat the Houston Texans, 27-19, on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field.

It isn't the Fall Classic for the Mariners. But for the Seahawks it is a 5-2 record heading into their Bye and a tie for first place in the NFC West in late October.

A look at Seattle's Studs and Duds on a night when they improved to 13-2 in their last 15 MNF games:

MORE: Seahawks lead Texans at halftime but waste three chances for much bigger margin

STUD: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The NFL's yardage leader added 123 more on eight catches, including an 11-yard touchdown to give Seattle an early lead it never relinquished. For the second game in a row, however, he was penalized 15 yards for over-celebrating, this time after dunking the ball over the crossbar and then hanging a bit for the exclamation point.

DUD: Klint Kubiak

Let's face it, Seattle's offense played bad enough to lose this game. It committed four turnovers, gave the Texans a touchdown on a fumble in the end zone and trying to milk a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter had five putrid possessions that gained only 16 yards on 15 plays and continually put the defense back on the field. And up 14-0, the offensive coordinator got greedy and had Cooper Kupp throw a pass ... that was intercepted.

MORE: Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet temporarily silences critics with early TD vs. Texans

STUD: Ernest Jones IV

The linebacker was all over the field, with 12 tackles, a pass defensed, a strip-sack of Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud and an interception.

MORE: Seahawks' rapidly improving rookie ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus

DUD: Sam Darnold

It wasn't his interception, it was his carelessness with the football in his own end zone. His fumble when sacked led to Texans touchdown and made it a game. He's played too long to make such a rookie mistake.

STUD: Zach Charbonnet

Under a barrage of criticism this week for his paltry production and 2.6 yards-per-carry, the running back scored two touchdowns (from 1 and 2 yards) and rushed for 49 tough yards on 12 carries.

STUD: Ty Okada

On a night when almost every player on the defense could be a Stud, the safety stood out with a sack, a tackle for loss and a key knocked-down pass in the end zone when Houston was knocking on the door in the fourth quarter.

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

﻿Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm﻿

﻿Zach Charbonnet is in Saquon Barkley territory, but for the wrong reason﻿

﻿Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense﻿

﻿Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reveal timeline for Derick Hall’s return﻿

﻿

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Game Day