Former Seahawks QB makes big prediction for Seattle's defense in 2025
Last year, the Seattle Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald with the expectation that he would help improve their struggling defense, and he did, but it took some time.
Throughout the first half of the season, the Seahawks' defense showed some serious growing pains. They allowed over 30 points three times in a five-game span from Weeks 4-8, and they were routinely getting gashed on the ground, just as they were throughout the 2023 season.
After their Week 10 bye, though, the Seahawks' defense started playing like one of the best in football. They allowed more than 30 points just once in their final eight games, and they only allowed more than 300 yards three times in that same span. With some smart personnel changes, and players getting used to Macdonald's scheme, the defense truly became a tale of two halves.
When looking at the season as a whole, Seattle's defense was just slightly above average. If the unit continues to play like it did in the second half of the season, though, there could be a bright future ahead.
On Seattle Sports' "Brock and Salk," former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard boldly proclaimed that the team's defense could see another massive jump in 2025.
“I think Year 2, with more time on task, with a couple additional pieces, with everybody basically coming back defensively and hopefully adding a difference-maker third cornerback, this could be a top-five defense in the league,” Huard said. “I think they could take that step from being No. 11 last year to a top-five defense next season with the personnel and the time together.”
It's not hard to see where Huard's faith is coming from, but of course, making that jump is far easier said than done.
The Seahawks are very tight on cap space, and that's definitely a concern given their free agency situation. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV, the player who arugably sparked the mid-season turnaround, is due to hit the open market in a few weeks, as are defensive linemen Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins. if the Seahawks are going to make a jump, then keeping and adding enough talent will be critical.
However, Macdonald is one of the top defensive minds in the league, and in his previous stop as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator, his defense took a major jump in his second season as well. If the Seahawks follow suit, this team could be one to watch out for next season.
