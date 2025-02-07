NFL offensive line guru says Seahawks 'shaky at best' at 4 of 5 spots
Just by watching the 2024 Seattle Seahawks, it was abundantly clear that the offensive line was holding them back. Seattle used six different starting offensive line combinations throughout the season, and unfortunately, it showed. Not only were the Seahawks unable to get much of anything going on the ground for most of the season, but they also allowed 54 sacks, tied for the third-most in the league.
It's not a situation that needs much analysis, the Seahawks simply need to improve up front or they're going to continue to struggle. For those looking for that analysis, though, Brandon Thorn - the creator of the Trench Warfare newsletter who also scouts offensive line prospects for Bleacher Report - has them covered.
Thorn sat down with The Athletic for a conversation about the Seahawks' offensive line, and he certainly didn't hold back in his assessment. Most notably, Thorn said the Seahawks were "shaky at best" at four of five positions, and described them as having "one of the bottom five or six lines in the league."
Obviously, the one position where the Seahawks are set at is left tackle, where former top-10 pick Charles Cross started all 17 games. The other four positions, however, weren't anywhere near as stable.
Laken Tomlinson started every game at left guard, but didn't play particularly well. Connor Williams also struggled at center before retiring in the middle of the season, and while his replacement in Olu Oluwatimi played marginally better, he didn't play well enough to cement himself as the undisputed starter in 2025.
However, that pales in comparison to what happened on the right side of the line. At right guard, Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea all struggled, though the latter did show flashes in the run game. At right guard, starter Abraham Lucas wasn't available until Week 11, and the position was a mess before his arrival.
“The whole right side was just kind of a problem the whole year,” Thorn said.
Luckily, there are potential fixes this offseason. In free agency, there will be a host of quality interior offensive linemen. In the draft, there are plenty of options available and they'd be cheaper than a free agency signing.
The Seahawks know - or at least they should know - that they have a problem on their hands, and it's up to John Schneider, Mike Macdonald and co. to fix it.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks can create over $50 million in cap room with these 4 moves
4 edge rushers that would cost the Seahawks less than Myles Garrett
Seahawks make big trade with Chiefs in this 2025 NFL draft projection
Should the Seattle Seahawks move on from RB Kenneth Walker III?