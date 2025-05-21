Trade proposal for Seahawks star 'best bet' for Bears to land big upgrade at RB after missing out on Ashton Jeanty
Over time, NFL teams tend to take on certain characteristics. The Seattle Seahawks in the modern era have been defined by high-level coaching, superb defense and supremely underrated quarterbacks and wide receivers. In the case of the Chicago Bears, their identity has always has been defense-first, ideally paired with a strong run game.
That long-famous rushing attack has certainly seen better days, though. Their last genuine star at this position was Matt Forte, who retired seven years ago. Last season their lead rusher D'Andre Swift posted a respectable 959 yards, which ranked 18th in the league - but only scored five touchdowns. Going into the 2025 NFL draft, the Bears were expected to trade up to the No. 5 overall spot to take Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty.
Chicago was unable to make that move, though. Eventually the team drafted Kyle Monangai in the seventh round. However, that's not much of an investment at this spot - which is as important now as it's been in a long time as defensive coverages trend more and more conservative every year.
You can bet that new Bears head coach Ben Johnson would have loved to get a talent like Jeanty, so it's possible that they're still in the market for a talented running back. On that note, Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron believes a trade for Seahawks stud Kenneth Walker III could be Chicago's best bet to address this spot.
"Walker burst onto the scene in Seattle under Pete Carroll, but has regressed each year since. He'll be in the final year of his rookie deal, so trade compensation likely starts in the early to mid Day 3 range. This might be their best bet."
While it's technically accurate that Walker's numbers have dipped a bit, he wouldn't be such a popular trade candidate if that "regression" wasn't being dramatically oversold - especially by analysts who want to see him on their preferred team.
Those who have actually watched Walker know that this is a very rare athlete who hasn't nearly lived up to his full potential yet. A smattering of minor injuries has played a small part, but playing behind an atrocious offensive line has been the major stumbling block. When he actually gets in space Walker can do things no other running back in the league can (at least until Jeanty makes his first start). There may be no better cut step in the NFL right now and exactly nobody can match Walker's ability to flip the field and produce explosive runs when they should have gone for a loss.
So, yes the Bears should be interested in Walker - but so should the Seahawks. A major injury can spoil any gifted running back, of course - and Walker is going into the final year of his contract. Historically Seattle's front office under John Schneider has leaned against second contracts for running backs, so that's another factor in him possibly being on the trade block.
If that does wind up happening the Seahawks can't let him go easy. We'd prefer not to let him go for anything less than a third-round pick. That's probably a bit ambitious, but speaks to the tantalizing talent that is still waiting to be unlocked, here. Walker will be a very special playmaker if he can land in the right situation.
