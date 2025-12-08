Sam Darnold's success with Seahawks overshadows one of the NFL's best rushing attacks

Don't look now but the Seattle Seahawks are becoming one of the NFL's best running offenses.

Overshadowed by splashier numbers turned in by quarterback Sam Darnold and his red-hot favorite receiving target Jaxon Smith-Njigba, has been the Seahawks rushing attack. They may have gotten off to a slow start, but the numbers over the last five weeks are undeniable.

After topping 100 yards rushing as a team just four times through the first eight weeks, Seattle has now accomplished that in five straight games after totalling 129 yards on the ground Sunday in their 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Over that span they're averaging 140.2 yards rushing per game.

If you extrapolated that out over the entire season, that would put the Seahawks third in the NFL behind only the Indianapolis Colts (averaging 157.5 yards per game) and the Chicago Bears (153.8).

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was a stated goal by head coach Mike Macdonald that running the football was going to be a priority after he fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season in Seattle and replaced him with Klint Kubiak. But the unit took awhile to gel, averaging just 103.9 YPG through the first eight games.

Veteran offensive line coach John Benton certainly deserves a lion's share of the credit, as do running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnett, who seem to have grown more comfortable in the new offensive system, which is built around wide zone running concepts.

Over that same five game span, Seahawks rushers are averaging 4.4 YPC, compared to just 3.67 YPC over the first eight games.

They may have their hands full trying to keep this hot streak going when Indianapolis visits Seattle next week. The Colts are currently sixth in the NFL against the run, allowing an average of just 98.6 yards per game on the ground.

