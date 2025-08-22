Colin Cowherd has the Seattle Seahawks among his top 10 NFL teams going into 2025
Ever since they traded DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks have been subjected to a remarkable amount of disrespect from the national media this offseason. The narrative has been that Seattle's wide receiver room will drop off a cliff without Metcalf and their QB situation is being downgraded in a big way by going from Smith to Sam Darnold.
Some analysts have suggested that Seattle will be lucky to win even seven games this year. The latest slap in the face comes from ESPN, who inexplicably have the Seahawks placed 29th in their watchability rankings for this coming season.
They are all wrong, but that's yet to be proven. There have been some exceptions, though. Sheil Kapadia for one believes Seattle will have the best defense in the league this year. Meanwhile, Colin Cowherd has the Seahawks ranked among his top 10 teams, as follows.
Colin Cowherd's top 10 NFL teams
10. Detroit Lions
9. Green Bay Packers
8. Los Angeles Rams
7. Washington Commanders
6. Seattle Seahawks
5. Kansas City Chiefs
4. Denver Broncos
3. Baltimore Ravens
2. Buffalo Bills
1. New England Patriots
Here's the full segment from Cowherd's show.
Detroit is probably too low on his list even after losing Ben Johnson and Denver is entirely too high, but aside from that this is a pretty solid top-10. It's good to see the Seahawks getting at least a little bit of recognition before the season begins.
Based on what we have seen during the preseason, we feel more confident than ever about being more bullish on this team than 99% of the analysts we've read this offseason. If their run game is truly this strong and their defense is as good as expected, they're going to be more than just a top-10 team -they're going to be a serious NFC contender.
