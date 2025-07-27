Comeback year for key vet could raise Seattle Seahawks' ceiling 'dramatically'
The Seattle Seahawks made a ton of changes to their roster this offseason, especially at quarterback and wide receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains at the top of the WR depth chart, but just about everything else has changed for those two position groups. Geno Smith, Sam Howell, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are out, while Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe and Cooper Kupp are in.
That last name could wind up being the greatest x-factor for the Seahawks' passing game this year - not counting the situation at center and right guard. Kupp may be past his prime, but the last season he was fully healthy he led the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns and wound up winning the Super Bowl MVP award.
Kupp has been slowed down the last three seasons by a series of minor injuries, sidelining him for a total of 18 games. However, the former Rams receiver still managed to average around 750 and six touchdowns a season - which is excellent production considering his snap count.
If Kupp can manage to stay healthy this year it will radically change what Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense can accomplish. According to Pro Football Network, their ceiling would rise dramatically.
PFN on Cooper Kupp x-factor
"Kupp has missed 18 games over the past three seasons. If he can return to peak form, the Seahawks’ ceiling in 2025 rises dramatically. If not, this could be a transitional year..."
Even if Kupp can't get back to his peak 2021 form, the Seahawks have other options to rely on. Jake Bobo remains a very strong fourth wide receiver - and he's getting competition from rookie Tory Horton Jr. now, as well.
The biggest question mark may be rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, who's now cleared for takeoff with Noah Fant finally having been released. Arroyo could wind up effectively serving as the No. 3 guy for Darnold behind JSN and Kupp, depending on how fast he gets adjusted to the speed of the pro game.
Overall, the Seahawks may not have as much star power as they did when DK Metcalf was on the roster, but there's more pass-catching depth to be found now than there was last season.
