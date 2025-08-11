Former Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell defends his infamous Super Bowl play-call
Until society collapses, fans will be debating the most infamous play-call in the history of the NFL. Unfortunately for the Seattle Seahawks, even though they won the Super Bowl the previous year by 35 points, Russell Wilson's interception at the goal line against the New England Patriots went down as the single most devastating play in the sport's history and overshadowed a remarkable four-year run by Seattle as the best team in the league.
Over the years former head coach Pete Carroll has taken the blame for the call, but he wasn't actually the guy who called it in. That distinction belongs to Seattle's former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who's now the quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins.
Speaking with The Athletic's beat reporter Mike Dugar for his new book about the Legion of Boom era, Bevell defended his decision.
Darrell Bevell on Super Bowl call
“The process was solid,” Bevell said. “And I think the play call gave us a great opportunity to be very successful.”
In a vaccuum calling a quick slant against a loaded box isn't a bad idea at all, but the details are what made this particular play a historically bad choice.
For one thing, Bevell had used that particular play so often that the Patriots defense had practiced against it for hours in the two weeks leading up to the game. Former Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner - who was hardly known for his play recognition - instantly knew what was coming, setting up Malcom Butler's devastating INT.
Why Ricardo Lockette?
To make matters worse, Bevell's call placed the weight of deciding the most-dramatic Super Bowl ever on the shoulders of a receiver who should never have been asked to make that kind of play. Ricardo Lockette was more of a special teams contributor who had only seen 15 targets all season and ranked sixth in receiving yards on the team.
Meanwhile, Chris Matthews was in the middle of the greatest game of his career and his size certainly would have come in handy in that closely-contested end zone. Better yet, Doug Baldwin was Seattle's most sure-handed and clutch receiver and Jermaine Kearse had just made one of the most spectacular catches ever witnessed in the NFL playoffs. For that matter, tight end Luke Willson and rookie wide receiver Paul Richardson also would have been more-reliable targets in that situation.
All that being said, handing the ball off to Marshawn Lynch and hoping he could get a single yard - even against a stacked goal line formation - would probably have been a better idea than any pass play that Bevell could have come up with. The Seahawks were only on second down and would have had two more opportunities to punch the ball in if Lynch couldn't get over the top. Instead, Bevell rolled the dice and risked it all on one inadvisable pass.
According to Dugar, for his part, Lynch says the play robbed him of a chance to live out a life-long dream.
“Not only did they take a ring, a moment — they took a dream,” Lynch said. “That’s a once-in-a-lifetime situation.”
Heartbreaking doesn't even begin to cover it. At least until the Seahawks win another Super Bowl this is a sting that won't go away. Even that might not wash out the stain, though.
