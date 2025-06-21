Derick Hall has 4 words to describe how Seahawks defense could dominate in 2025
While he didnt get a ring this year, the guy to beat remains Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. One thing this ridiculous run he's on has proven is how important a deep pass rush rotation is for competing in the modern NFL.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers both managed to beat Mahomes in the Super Bowl precisely because they were able to generate so much pressure on him from so many different angles. It's a lesson that other teams are picking up on, including the Seattle Seahawks.
While they're not a contender yet, the strength of their pass rush could get them there. Leonard Williams leads a deep and lethal interior group that could be the league's best if Byron Murphy II has the breakout season the Seahawks are hoping for. On the edge, Seattle is as deep as they come, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall all providing serious pass-rushing firepower.
According to Hall, it's the indispensable element for any championship team nowadays, or as he put it: "pass rush wins championships." Hall elaborated on that in a recent interview with Stacy Rost on Seattle Sports radio.
"They pay guys to sack quarterbacks. And, I mean, I feel like if you do that, there’s no chance for the offense to be able to get going, so I think being disruptive at the front is huge. And I think that shows the importance of Coach Mike (Macdonald) and (defensive coordinator Aden Durde) and these guys here. I mean, they bring guys in for the front to be stout. I mean, from top to bottom, we have ones and twos who can go out and be a starter on a lot of teams across this league."
Here's the full clip from Hall's interview.
Like Murphy, Hall had a very quiet rookie season - almost enemical. He didn't post any sacks and only managed five quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss. However, he broke out last year, totaling eight sacks, 20 QB hits and six TFL to go with two forced fumbles.
Heading into Year 3 Hall projects as the No. 4 option in Seattle's new-look edge rotation beneath Lawrence, Nwosu and Mafe. When your fourth option has 10-sack potential, you've got a very deep group.
And yet last season Seattle only finished 16th in ESPN's pass rush win rate and ranked 14th in PFF's pass rushing grades. Looking ahead, head coach Mike Madonald has a right to expect elite pass rush production from his defense this year.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star