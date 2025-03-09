ESPN: NFL team with best odds to get DK Metcalf concerned over Seahawks' asking price
The latest on the DK Metcalf trade request is that the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly optimistic that the trade of Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders will change the conversation with their star wide receiver, who apparently had a "more stable" quarterback situation on his wishlist for his next potential NFL team.
If they are unable to convince DK to stay, the team that's most likely to trade for him is the Los Angeles Chargers. According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, LA is tied with Seattle at +300 for the most-likely destination for Metcalf in 2025.
However, the Chargers are apparently not "all-in" on trading for Metcalf. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, LA has concerns about the Seahawks' asking price, as well as what it will cost to extend DK after the trade. Here's what Fowler said on Sportscenter, per On3.
ESPN on Chargers' DK Metcalf concerns
"The problem that teams are finding that are weighing in on this, like, say, the LA Chargers, they’ve been linked to DK Metcalf for a while now, but even though there’s some cursory interest, they’re concerned about giving up like a first round pick and more... Plus, having to give him a new contract, $30 million or more per year."
Every Seahawks fans might believe in their hearts that Metcalf is worth a first-round pick, but history says no NFL team is going to give up that kind capital for a receiver who was drafted at the end of the second six years ago. So far, the highest reported offer Seattle might get is just a third-round pick, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
Once again, if all they're going to get is a third, then the Seahawks are better off keeping DK Metcalf and signing him to an extension, even if the price-tag is just a little bit bigger than they'd like.
Our best guess is that Seattle's absurd asking price (they also want a third) is intended to drive teams away because the front office doesn't actually want to trade Metcalf. This report makes it sound like the strategy is working, at least in driving potential trade suitors away. Whether they can actually work out a new deal with DK is another question.
Update:
The latest from Dianna Russini at The Athletic is that the Seahawks have lowered their asking price for Metcalf. She says they're open to a package centered around a second-round pick. Clearly, this puts our theory in jeopardy and makes it much more likely Metcalf will actually get traded.
