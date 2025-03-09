Seahawks still among top landing spots for DK Metcalf
In the less than a week, the Seattle Seahawks' offense looks virtually unrecognizable. The Seahawks cut Tyler Lockett on Wednesday and traded away Geno Smith on Friday, and they likely aren't done.
Just after Lockett's release on Wednesday, fellow star wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade out of Seattle, bringing years of trade rumors to a head. It would be tough to lose Metcalf, especially after so much turmoil on offense, but with this year's free agent and draft classes being relatively light on receives, the Seahawks could land a huge haul for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
That is, if they decide to trade him at all.
According to DraftKings, the Seahawks are still the odds-on favorite to be Metcalf's "next team" at +300, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers. The New England Patriots are a close third at +350.
"The asking price from the Seahawks, coupled with a steep contract, could prove to be too much for a trade," DraftKings wrote. "That said, he’s a two-time Pro Bowler at the age of 27 and has at least 900 receiving yards through six seasons."
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Seahawks are asking for a first and third-round pick in exchange for Metcalf, a very steep price to pay, especially when considering the return other receivers have brought this offseason. Not only that, but Metcalf is reportedly asking for roughly $30 million per year on a new contract, which would place him among the highest-paid receivers in the league.
With that information, it's not hard to see why a trade might be difficult. That said, some teams will definitely have interest.
Los Angeles desperately needs another wide receiver to pair with rookie Ladd McConkey, as they have essentially no good pass catchers aside from him. New England is in a similar boat, but also has a ton of cap space to work with as it rebuilds.
Would Metcalf accept a trade to either team? We'll just have to see what happens.
