DK Metcalf megadeal with Steelers lands him among NFL's biggest winners
After the Seattle Seahawks sent DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager John Schneider explained himself by saying "we want guys who want to be here." While Metcalf did technically request a trade, it might have been more accurate to claim that what Metcalf really wanted was a big, fat new contract from the team that drafted him - and they just weren't willing to go there.
The trade got the Seahawks about $11 million in salary cap relief, plus a new second-round draft pick (No. 52 overall). That's not a great return but the real benefit for Seattle was not giving Metcalf a massive new contract. The deal that DK agreed to with the Steelers announced shortly after the trade was for $132 million over four years, an average of roughly $33 million per year.
The megadeal makes Metcalf the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL based on annual average and included $80 million in guarantees. It also earned him the honor of being called one of free agency's biggest winners by CBS Sports.
"Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalfoff of the Seattle Seahawks on March 4, and just five days later on March 9,to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only was Metcalf traded, but he also received the new contract he was searching for, signing a four-year, $132 million extension. His new average per year salary of $33 million is the fourth-highest among all NFL wide receivers."
There's no doubting Metcalf's ability to be a legitimate superstar receiver at this level. However, if that's going to happen he's going to need a really good quarterback to help get him there. At the moment the Steeelers QB room consists of Mason Rudolph and whatever parts of Skylar Thompson Mike Macdonald's defense left intact from their 2024 meeting with Miami.
Former Seahawks star Russell Wilson was Pittsburgh's most-recent starter but he is still as-yet unsigned. With Jameis Winston off the board, Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are the only remaining respectable free agent options at quarterback. Rodgers reportedly visited the Steelers facility yesterday but left without a deal.
