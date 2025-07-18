DK Metcalf & Sam Darnold among Peter Schrager's top-5 NFL additions in 2025
ESPN's Peter Schrager released his Top 5 NFL Offseason Additions. Two of them have ties to the Seattle Seahawks.
First, the Seahawks signing quarterback Sam Darnold was ranked as Schrager's second-best offseason addition. It was second only to Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next, Schrager put DK Metcalf being traded to the Steelers as the fourth-best offseason addition.
Darnold could possibly be the best signing of the offseason. The Seahawks are going to be better in their offense than the Steelers will be with Rodgers.
All Darnold did last season was lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record. He also earned a Pro Bowl spot after leading the Vikings to the playoffs. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 102.5. These were all career highs.
Darnold finished 10th in NFL Most Valuable Player voting and earned the Most Improved Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America.
All of the foregoing led him to signing a three-year, $110.5 million contract with the Seahawks.
Rodgers, led the New York Jets to a losing record. The Jets finished the season at 5-12. Their head coach, Robert Saleh, and the general manager, Joe Douglas, were both fired during the season. It was Douglas who brought Rodgers to New York along with his buddy Davonte Adams.
Rodgers finished the season with 3,897 yards and tossed 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. His personal statistics appear to be good, but he failed to win. Rodgers is 41-years old and his best seasons are behind him.
The move to get Metcalf from the Seahawks would have been much better, if they had a better quarterback throwing to him. Metcalf will get his 1,000 yards because that is what he does and he will be Rodgers go-to guy.
