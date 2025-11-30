Seahawks QB Sam Darnold being suffocated by former team

The story for the Seattle Seahawks all week heading into Week 13 has been about quarterback Sam Darnold's first game against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota hasn't found a reliable quarterback in 2025 since Darnold departed in the offseason. Darnold has been a key factor in the Seahawks' impressive 8-3 start. But those worlds are colliding for the first time, and Darnold isn't winning.

Darnold has been sacked four times in the first half alone, turning the ball over for a league-high 15th time on the last one via a fumble. That gave the Vikings the ball in Seahawks territory, nearly allowing them to take a first-half lead at Lumen Field.

Another Dallas Turner strip sack!



This time the @Vikings recover it 👀



MINvsSEA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sexSnfBy6b — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Fortunately for Seattle, undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer made an ill-advised pass to try and save a sack on Minnesota's ensuing possession. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV intercepted it and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown.

While Darnold isn't playing well, it's unlikely Vikings fans would rather have Brosmer after that brutal mistake. Darnold's struggles are more a credit to Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores for dialing up pressure with just a four-man rush.

If Darnold was looking for a statement revenge game, he hasn't had it. If the Vikings were looking for an encouraging start for their rookie, they haven't had that either.

The Seahawks lead the Vikings 13-0 at halftime. Darnold is currently 7-for-15 passing for 77 yards. Seattle has just 84 yards of total offense.

