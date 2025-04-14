All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Seahawks to meet with local breakout prospect at WR

The Seahawks are meeting with a local prospect after a huge 2024 season.

Randy Gurzi

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams celebrates touchdown against the Utah State Aggies
Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams celebrates touchdown against the Utah State Aggies / James Snook-Imagn Images
After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks are in need of depth at wide receiver. They signed Cooper Kupp in NFL free agency, but it’s hard to see their former division rival making up for the loss of both Metcalf and Lockett.

That’s why they’ve done their homework on several prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. This includes them scheduling a meeting with a local wide receiver who had a breakout campaign in 2024.

Kyle Williams is a fifth-year senior who started his collegiate career at UNLV. He transferred to Washington State in 2023 and played his final two seasons there.

Williams had a breakout campaign with the Cougars last year, recording 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 receptions. That was enough to get Seattle’s attention with Mike Garafolo reporting that he will meet with Seattle this week.

Williams is expected to be picked during the second night of the draft, and has been garnering a lot of attention. He doesn’t have the same pedigree as some of the big names in the class, but the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is a solid route runner who knows how to win at the catch point.

His technique is impressive and he gets in and out of his breaks in a hurry, which would help him find success in Seattle’s offense — if he were to be one of their selections.

Washington State WR Kyle Williams during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Washington State wideout Kyle Williams during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

