2025 NFL draft: Seahawks to meet with local breakout prospect at WR
After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks are in need of depth at wide receiver. They signed Cooper Kupp in NFL free agency, but it’s hard to see their former division rival making up for the loss of both Metcalf and Lockett.
That’s why they’ve done their homework on several prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. This includes them scheduling a meeting with a local wide receiver who had a breakout campaign in 2024.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks named best fit for intriguing top-5 QB prospect
Kyle Williams is a fifth-year senior who started his collegiate career at UNLV. He transferred to Washington State in 2023 and played his final two seasons there.
Williams had a breakout campaign with the Cougars last year, recording 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns on 70 receptions. That was enough to get Seattle’s attention with Mike Garafolo reporting that he will meet with Seattle this week.
Williams is expected to be picked during the second night of the draft, and has been garnering a lot of attention. He doesn’t have the same pedigree as some of the big names in the class, but the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is a solid route runner who knows how to win at the catch point.
His technique is impressive and he gets in and out of his breaks in a hurry, which would help him find success in Seattle’s offense — if he were to be one of their selections.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks 3-round post-Drew Lock return 2025 NFL mock draft
Ben Roethlisberger sides with Russell Wilson in feud with Steelers OC
NFL mock draft has Seahawks trading for Bears offensive lineman
Seahawks have second-best odds to trade for superstar edge T.J. Watt