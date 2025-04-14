Seattle Seahawks named best fit for intriguing top-5 QB prospect
The Seattle Seahawks offense will look vastly different in 2025 after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed Sam Darnold to replace him. Darnold, who had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, signed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million. That deal, however, isn’t all it seems.
While Darnold could see all $100.5 million, the Seahawks protected themselves with a team option in 2026. Seattle could wipe out the final two years at this point, meaning Darnold would get $37.5 million for one year, then be a free agent once again.
This “out” in the contract has led to the belief that Seattle will bring in a developmental quarterback to potentially challenge for the job next year. The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen sees this happening, and even named Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as a possible target.
“It would be stunning if the Seahawks left the first two days of the draft without a quarterback. The deal Sam Darnold signed in March is effectively a one-year contract with team options from then on out — if that doesn’t scream ‘a developmental quarterback is coming’, I don’t know what does.” — Klassen, The Athletic
Klassen says Dart reminds him of Jimmy Garappolo, adding that the Ole Miss product excels in the middle of the field, which is where offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak likes to operate.
The only question here would be whether or not Seattle would get a shot at Dart. Teams that are desperate for signal-callers will often reach, so if the Seahawks want to roll the dice with Dart, they’re likely going to have to use their first round pick to bring him in.
Considering some of their other needs, they might not be willing to do that.
