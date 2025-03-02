Athletic NFL Combine standout predicted to land with Seahawks in Round 1
Hype is building for one particular defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he's being linked to the Seattle Seahawks. At 6-3, 225 pounds, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is becoming a more intriguing prospect following his workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Emmanwori clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 43-inch vertical jump — the top mark in the latter drill among all players, and the highest by a prospect since 2023. His 40-yard dash time tied for 17th overall and was the second among safeties behind only Kansas State's Marques Sigle.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole projected Emmanwori to land with the Seahawks at No. 18 overall in his latest mock draft. That has Emmanwori as the first safety off the board as the comparisons to Kyle Hamilton and Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor continue to heat up.
"Nick Emmanwori said he models his game after Kyle Hamilton, arguably the best safety in the NFL at only 23 years old," Stackpole wrote. "It just so happens that Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald was the Ravens defensive coordinator for Hamilton's first two years in the NFL, so he would know exactly how to maximize the potential of the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Emmanwori."
Emmanwori's skill set mirrors Hamilton's with the addition of Chancellor's elite athleticism. Chancellor had the same defensive backs coach (Torrian Gray) that Emmanwori had at South Carolina.
However, the question remains: Do the Seahawks need help in the secondary? Coby Bryant ascended to a starting role in 2024, and Julian Love is the veteran presence at the safety position. The team did allow Rayshawn Jenkins to seek a trade, so a third, rotational player may be needed.
Macdonald may draft based on talent instead of need, which makes sense if they view Emmanwori as a long-term starting option who could change the complexion of the defense.
The offensive line is a far more pressing need for Seattle. If there is a potentially elite offensive lineman available at No. 18 overall, it'd be surprising to see the Seahawks not fortify that group. Still, Emmanwori is a fascinating player who could reshape the backend of a defense.
