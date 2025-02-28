Seahawks' Mike Macdonald comments on potentially drafting a QB
Geno Smith's job as the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback seems relatively safe for 2025, but it's far from a sure thing after that.
Smith, 34, has just one year remaining on his deal, and the fact that the Seahawks could save $31 million by cutting him has led many to believe that they could move on this offseason. However, the team's brass has made it pretty clear that they intend to have him as the starter for at least one more year, so anyone waiting for that cut might be disappointed.
That said, drafting a quarterback and allowing him to develop behind Smith seems well within the realm of possibility. Head coach Mike Macdonald even hinted at the idea when speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"If there's an opportunity in any position including quarterback that's great for us and it's going to make us better you've got to consider it," Macdonald told reporters. "You've got to be able to make that decision."
Drafting a quarterback in the first round might be a bit steep considering there are far more pressing needs on the roster, and this isn't a great quarterback class to begin with. The second round onward, however, seems like as good a chance as any.
Some prospects that might make sense for Seattle include Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers and Louisville's Tyler Shough, all projected early-mid round picks. These prospects all have some holes in their games, but giving them a year to develop behind Smith could be hugely beneficial.
Fans will have to wait until April to see what Macdonald, John Schneider and co. actually decide to do, but them taking a quarterback is absolutely on the table.
