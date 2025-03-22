Seahawks urged to draft top WR prospect at amazing value
In less than a month, the Seattle Seahawks have completely transformed their wide receiver room.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke out in 2024 to lead the team in receiving, is still around as Seattle's top wideout, but that's just about the only constant. The Seahawks parted ways with both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, releasing the former and sending the latter to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster trade. On the other side of the coin, they signed free agents Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdez-Scantling to help fill the void.
While the Seahawks have done an admirable job of restocking their receiving corps, most would agree that they've had a net loss in talent at the position.
As a result, ESPN's Matt Miller believes Seattle should draft Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, widely seen as the top receiver prospect in this class, at No. 18 overall.
"After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seahawks need help at outside receiver -- even after adding Cooper Kupp," Miller wrote. "Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kupp both play a lot out of the slot.
"McMillan, though, has the size to be a force as an X receiver at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds. His highlight reel is full of big plays in 50-50 situations, and his expertise with deep vertical routes is ideal opposite the in-breaking dominance of Kupp and Smith-Njigba. Ranked No. 18 on my board, McMillan could easily be available for Seattle."
Not too long ago, McMillan was seen as a likely top-five pick. While he doesn't have that same status anymore, he's still among the top prospects in this class, ranking No. 9 overall according to the NFL Mock Draft Database.
McMillan has been a dominant force at Arizona. He had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, then followed it up with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. If he translates to the NFL the way scouts expect him to, he can become a future star.
