ESPN expects Seahawks free agent pickup to be traded or cut before playing first game
Following yesterday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was asked by a reporter if he might only carry five wide receivers this year on account of being a more heavy personnel type of team. Macdonald didn't give a definitive answer. However, he did admit it was under consideration.
That's really bad news for any of the wide receivers trying to make the initial 53-man roster, including Seattle's free agent signing, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who played extensive snaps against Green Bay yesterday, making it clear he was on the bubble. MVS finished with three catches for 33 yards, but it's likely too little, too late to save himself a roster spot.
According to ESPN insider Brady Henderson's final 53-man roster projection, Valdez-Scantling will either get traded or cut.
ESPN on Marquez Valdez-Scantling
"Marquez Valdes-Scantling looks like a candidate to be traded or cut. The Seahawks signed the speedy receiver to a one-year, $4 million deal ($1.5M signing bonus and another $1.5M guaranteed), but Horton, a fifth-round pick, has looked like their third-best receiver. Valdes-Scantling doesn't play special teams, and if he's no better than a WR4, Seattle might balk at paying him another $2.5 million..."
Henderson has JSN, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Dareke Young and Jake Bobo making the cut but no other receivers, which matches our own assumption.
To be honest, the Valdez-Scantlng signing never made a ton of sense for the Seahawks. Sure, he has had moments in the past when paired with Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but he was always inconsistent at best and being a vertical receiving threat is about the only value he offered.
After the move was announced Macdonald mentioned that MVS made a critical catch against the Baltimore Ravens when he was their defensive coordintor that eliminated them from the playoffs - and signing a player because he cooked your team in one game tends not to go well.
It's difficult to see anyone - even the New York Jets - giving up even a seventh-round pick for MVS at this point, so he'll likey get cut. Fortunately, this was a relatively cheap mistake by the Seahawks and one they can learn from.
