Mike Macdonald has bad news for Seahawks WRs trying to make 53-man roster
We can go ahead and burn the tape from today's preseason finale for the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Mike Macdonald elected to protect his starters by resting them for this last preseason game of the year, instead rolling with Jalen Milroe and a bunch of backups.
In a surprise twist the Packers decided to play their defensive starters, resulting in a sloppy and lopsided affair that wasn't remotely competitive at any point. There were a few standouts amid all the ugliness, though. One of the best was wide receiver Cody White, who posted a game-high 69 receiving yards and Seattle's only touchdown and included a 35-yard punt return for good measure.
Under ordinary circumstances that performance would be enough to land White a spot on the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster. However, after the game was over Macdonal dropped quite a hammer on White and the rest of Seattle's receivers who are on the bubble. Asked if it was possible the team might only carry five wide receivers this year, Macdonald admitted it was a possibility.
Macdonald: Seahawks may only keep 5 WRs
From top to bottom, we can safely assume that Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton Jr., and Jake Bobo's spots are safe. That leaves preseason standout Dareke Young and half a dozen other receivers fighting over the fifth and final spot.
That's a harsh state of affairs for a team that used to carry seven receivers under former head coach Pete Carroll, but this offense is nothing like any we saw during Carroll's tenure. With an extremely run-heavy game plan they have to make room for at least one fullback and will need extra tight ends, as well to carry the extra blocking workload.
The Seahawks may end up with a loaded receiver room on the practice squad, but they won't be able to keep everybody.
