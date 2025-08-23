Seahawks studs & duds from 2025 NFL preseason finale vs. Packers
The best thing you can say about the preseason every single year is that it's finally over. Even when your team looks dominant like the Seattle Seahawks did in their first two games, it always has come to come with a grain of salt, because none of this really matters.
You can count that dynamic for double when you decide to rest your starters and the other team does not, which is what happened to the Seahawks in today's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. Let's see what little we can learn from the game, which Green Bay won easily, 20-7.
Stud: S Ty Okada
The game started out promising enough, as practice squad regular Ty Okada continued his run of preseason superstardom. Okada ended the Packers' first drive of the game by picking off an incredibly errant deep pass by Malik Willis with one hand. This should probably qualify as the greatest defensive play anybody around the NFL made in preseason play this year. Okada also made a nice stop earlier on the drive, showcasing Seattle's awesome depth at safety.
Dud: QB Jalen Milroe
When head coach Mike Macdonald announced that rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe would play the entire game against the Packers, it seemed like a great opportunity. That was before we knew that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur planned to play his starters on defense, setting up a massively lopsided matchup when Seattle had the ball.
That's exactly what played out, as Milroe was overwhelmed from the first snap. He quickly cracked under the pressure, coughing up two lost fumbles for turnovers before halftime. Milroe also bobbled a snap for another turnover in the fourth quarter. He did have his moments though, such as a 27-yard zinger to MVS and multiple strikes to Cody White on his one touchdown drive. He also a rushing TD that got called back by a hold, but Milroe finished the afternoon with a line of 13/24 for 148 yards and an 86.8 passer rating.
Dud: Seahawks (backup) offensive line
You really can't blame Milroe too much given the circumstances. While Seattle's starting offensive line was dominant in the team's first two preseason games the backups did not fare nearly as well against Green Bay's first-team pass rush. Milroe was under duress the whole game and wound up getting sacked five times. Their run blocking was no better. If you take out a 61-yard read option run from Jacardia Wright Seattle would have averaged just three yards per carry. This underscores how important offensive line depth is - and just how fragile these early gains can be if the Seahawks lose one or more starters up front to injuries.
Stud: LB Patrick O'Connell
There's only so much any defense can do when their offense keeps committing turnovers and giving the other team short fields to work with. Seattle's backups on defense found themselves on the ropes at the start of practically every possession, but in general they performed well in a tough spot. One standout was inside linebacker Patrick O'Connell, who had to cover a lot of ground. He wound up totaling seven tackles.
Stud: OLB Jared Ivey
Another standout on defense was rookie edge rusher Jared Ivey, who was the highest-ranked undrafted free agent that the Seahawks signed this year. Ivey was able to get several pressures on Green Bay's backup quarterbacks and also made a slew of stops, finishing with a team-high eight total tackles.
Stud: WR/PR Cody White
The Seahawks' wide receiver bubble competition had a clear winner today. Veteran Cody White outshined Ricky White III and the rest of the younger receivers battling for a roster spot, posting 46 total yards on two punt returns plus three catches for a game-high 69 yards and one touchdown.
Stud: P Michael Dickson
It's been a pretty dismal preseason for Jay Harbaugh and Seattle's special teams unit, but one thing they can always rely on is a good day from their all-star punter. Michael Dickson put in another high-quality outing in Green Bay, totaling 284 yards on six attempts (47.3 yard average) and pinning the Packers inside their own 20-yard line four times.
