All Seahawks

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks' sloppy preseason loss to Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe had a game to forget Saturday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers.

Scott Salomon

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) recovers a fumble as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) during the first half at Lambeau Field.
Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) recovers a fumble as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) during the first half at Lambeau Field. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe had a Saturday night he would like to forget.

The third-round pick from Alabama had three fumbles against the Green Bay Packers in the 20-7 loss Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Milroe started and played the entire game. He directed the Seahawks offense to two net yards in the first quarter as the Seahawks trailed 10-0 at that point. He finished the game 13-for-24 for 148 yards and one touchdown.

Cody White, Seattle Seahawk
Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

For Milroe, his turnovers came on strip sacks when he could not get rid of the football. He did not throw an interception, but must learn how to protect the football under a heavy rush.

Milroe did have a positive play to remember. He hit Cody White for an 18-yard touchdown when the game was all but decided.

Special teams not so special

The special teams did not have a particularly good night in any phase of the unit. They have up chunk runs in the punt return game. They also fumbled a punt in the second half when Jake Bobo ran into his own man and put the ball on the ground.

Jake Bobo, Seattle Seahawk
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates following his second touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

For Bobo's part, he was blocked into one of his blockers and came out of the game with a neck injury and did not return. Bobo is competing for one of the wide receiver positions. He is also expected to be the return specialist. The Seahawks cannot afford to have him miss extended time.

Competition for third running back position very close

The three running backs competing for the third-string job behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III all performed well. The edge would have to go to Jacardia Wright who took off down the sidelines for a 61-yard gain in the second half. His 65 total rushing yards led all ball carriers.

Damien Martinez, a sixth-round draft choice from the University of Miami, also ran hard and had 24 yards on seven carries. He had a long of 11 yards to help the Seahawks get a first down.

Jacardia Wright, Seattle Seahawk
Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright (31) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Fellow rookie Anthony Tyus III looked good in pass protection and should get a look to make the team based upon his play on special teams.

Defensive line applies pressure on the quarterback

The Seahawks defensive line had four sacks for a total of 32 yards of loss against the Packers. They also held the Packers to an average gain of 3.1 yards on 66 offensive plays.

Jared Ivey, a rookie from Ole Miss led the Seahawks with nine combined tackles and had a half a sack and a quarterback hurry.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Leonard Williams calls out injured Packers for jawing at Seahawks

5 biggest takeaways from a chippy Seahawks-Packers joint practice

Seahawks defense with ‘all the ingredients’ ranked No. 1 in NFL

Seahawks insider suggests Zach Charbonnet may seize RB1 role

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024, covering breaking news and analysis for various On SI channels. Scott covers the NFL, College Football, MLB, and the WNBA. Scott has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott graduated from the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott is also a member of the PFWA and the FWAA. Follow Scott Salomon on X @ScottSalomonNFL.