Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks' sloppy preseason loss to Green Bay Packers
Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe had a Saturday night he would like to forget.
The third-round pick from Alabama had three fumbles against the Green Bay Packers in the 20-7 loss Saturday night at Lambeau Field.
Milroe started and played the entire game. He directed the Seahawks offense to two net yards in the first quarter as the Seahawks trailed 10-0 at that point. He finished the game 13-for-24 for 148 yards and one touchdown.
For Milroe, his turnovers came on strip sacks when he could not get rid of the football. He did not throw an interception, but must learn how to protect the football under a heavy rush.
Milroe did have a positive play to remember. He hit Cody White for an 18-yard touchdown when the game was all but decided.
Special teams not so special
The special teams did not have a particularly good night in any phase of the unit. They have up chunk runs in the punt return game. They also fumbled a punt in the second half when Jake Bobo ran into his own man and put the ball on the ground.
For Bobo's part, he was blocked into one of his blockers and came out of the game with a neck injury and did not return. Bobo is competing for one of the wide receiver positions. He is also expected to be the return specialist. The Seahawks cannot afford to have him miss extended time.
Competition for third running back position very close
The three running backs competing for the third-string job behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III all performed well. The edge would have to go to Jacardia Wright who took off down the sidelines for a 61-yard gain in the second half. His 65 total rushing yards led all ball carriers.
Damien Martinez, a sixth-round draft choice from the University of Miami, also ran hard and had 24 yards on seven carries. He had a long of 11 yards to help the Seahawks get a first down.
Fellow rookie Anthony Tyus III looked good in pass protection and should get a look to make the team based upon his play on special teams.
Defensive line applies pressure on the quarterback
The Seahawks defensive line had four sacks for a total of 32 yards of loss against the Packers. They also held the Packers to an average gain of 3.1 yards on 66 offensive plays.
Jared Ivey, a rookie from Ole Miss led the Seahawks with nine combined tackles and had a half a sack and a quarterback hurry.
