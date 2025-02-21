ESPN suggests Seahawks seriously shake up one of their strongest position groups
Good NFL teams build on their strengths year after year. That's how the Philadelphia Eagles have had the league's best offensive line for a decade now, and how the Pete Carroll era Seattle Seahawksalways seemed to have a great safety room. Another area where Carroll thrived was the wide receiver corps, where Seattle has had a high-quality group ever since Doug Baldwin was elevated to a starter after going undrafted.
As great as the run Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have had together, a new era has arrived and if this unit is going to remain a strength the Seahawks now have to pivot and build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's become their true WR1.
According to a new analysis by ESPN, Seattle should shake up that wide receiver corps in a big way this offseason.
ESPN on Seahawks WR changes
"Lockett, who will turn 33 early next season, had just 600 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season. He may be a Seahawks legend, but cutting him will save Seattle $13 million in cap space. The next step would be to trade Metcalf. His contract voids after the 2025 season, so see what teams like the Bills and Chargers would give for him right now. Then use those acquired draft picks to add a couple of young receivers who can flourish alongside Smith-Njigba."
We would prefer to keep Metcalf in a Seahawks uniform until he decides to retire. However, there is a pretty decent case to sell high on him now and get what they can before his game begins to decline.
Lockett is another matter, and unless he's willing to take a humiliating paycut he won't be around on the roster much longer. Seattle could try to find a trade suitor like the Bills or Ravens, but it's more likely he will become a salary cap casualty.
If both Lockett and Metcalf are on their way out, then you can bet that general manager John Schneider will make reloading at wide receiver one of his top offseason priorities. History says they'll look to address it early in the draft, but this year's crop of free agent receivers is pretty deep and they might be able to sign a great veteran at a discounted price thanks to all that competition.
