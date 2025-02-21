All Seahawks

ESPN suggests Seahawks seriously shake up one of their strongest position groups

Seattle has had a high-quality wide receiver room for a long time.

Tim Weaver

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 06: Tyler Lockett #16 and DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks react during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 06: Tyler Lockett #16 and DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks react during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. / (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
In this story:

Good NFL teams build on their strengths year after year. That's how the Philadelphia Eagles have had the league's best offensive line for a decade now, and how the Pete Carroll era Seattle Seahawksalways seemed to have a great safety room. Another area where Carroll thrived was the wide receiver corps, where Seattle has had a high-quality group ever since Doug Baldwin was elevated to a starter after going undrafted.

As great as the run Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have had together, a new era has arrived and if this unit is going to remain a strength the Seahawks now have to pivot and build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who's become their true WR1.

According to a new analysis by ESPN, Seattle should shake up that wide receiver corps in a big way this offseason.

ESPN on Seahawks WR changes

"Lockett, who will turn 33 early next season, had just 600 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season. He may be a Seahawks legend, but cutting him will save Seattle $13 million in cap space. The next step would be to trade Metcalf. His contract voids after the 2025 season, so see what teams like the Bills and Chargers would give for him right now. Then use those acquired draft picks to add a couple of young receivers who can flourish alongside Smith-Njigba."

sea
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks beat the Giants 27-13. / (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

We would prefer to keep Metcalf in a Seahawks uniform until he decides to retire. However, there is a pretty decent case to sell high on him now and get what they can before his game begins to decline.

Lockett is another matter, and unless he's willing to take a humiliating paycut he won't be around on the roster much longer. Seattle could try to find a trade suitor like the Bills or Ravens, but it's more likely he will become a salary cap casualty.

If both Lockett and Metcalf are on their way out, then you can bet that general manager John Schneider will make reloading at wide receiver one of his top offseason priorities. History says they'll look to address it early in the draft, but this year's crop of free agent receivers is pretty deep and they might be able to sign a great veteran at a discounted price thanks to all that competition.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal with Dallas

Bill Belichick dunks on the Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith

DK Metcalf trade scenario links Seahawks star to potential NFL dynasty

Seattle Seahawks trade deadline acquisition already on chopping block

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER