Seahawks predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal for Cowboys superstar
Right now all signs point towards the Seattle Seahawks staying the course with their current core of key players. While a few vets like Tyler Lockett and Dre'Mont Jones might be salary cap casualties, the most-important pieces seem likely to stay in place. Above all else that means keeping starting quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, which probably requires signing both of them to contract extensions.
However, it is still relatively early in the offseason and every new year in the NFL comes with surprises nobody had anticipated. If the Seahawks can't agree to a new number with Smith, it might behoove them to trade him to another team. If that happens, the next domino to fall would likely be Metcalf, who has been surpassed as the team's WR1 by Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
One prominent NFL analyst is predicting that both Smith and Metcalf will get dealt by Seattle this offseason. Here's Vinnie Iyer from The Sporting News on the Seahawks sending Geno to Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders.
TSN on Geno Smith to Raiders
"Smith got the job done in multiple seasons post Russell Wilson's fall, but now it would make sense to move him to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. The other intriguing aspect is the fact that Smith was once under the purview of new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, so he can definitely handle his system well."
It's not hard to see Smith flourishing with Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly and company - provided they boost their wide receiver corps at some point this offseason to complement their budding superstar at tight end, Brock Bowers.
While keeping Smith is Seattle's best option to compete in 2025 - and probably in 2026, as well - there is a strong case to make for rebuilding around a younger QB and giving the rest of the roster - especially the offensive line - a chance to catch up with other NFC contenders.
Iyer isn't done there, though. He's also predicting that the Seahawks send Metcalf to the Dallas Cowboys in a stunning blockbuster deal for outside linebacker Micah Parsons.
TSN on DK Metcalf - Micah Parsons trade
"Dallas might need to move Parsons, who has been rumbling about grumbling, thanks to a faded defense around him and the Cowboys' waning star as NFC Super Bowl contenders. The Seahawks should be first in line, as Parsons can be the ultimate pass-rushing chess piece for Mike Macdonald's hybrid schemes. In return, Seattle can help Dallas find a big, outside No. 2 to complement CeeDee Lamb's domination in the slot. Metcalf for Parsons wouldn't work straight-up, but the Seahawks should be willing to add a high draft pick package to make Parsons' acquisition work."
Now we're cooking with gas. Of course fitting a fat new contract for Parsons into the Seahawks' salary cap situation isn't the easiest move of all time, but if John Schneider could make the numbers work then this would turn a good defensive unit into a great one immediately. In fact, it's not hard to imagine Parsons making such an impact that the Seahawks could field the best defense in the entire league - something they haven't done since 2015.
For now these trade scenarios are still in the realm of fan fiction and are far-fetched, especially given the financials involved in dealing for Parsons. That said, this Seahawks team is clearly not satisfied with finishing in that middle-ground between missing the playoffs and getting bounced from the Wild-Card round - a spot they have been stuck in the past nine seasons.
Resetting at quarterback and building around an elite defense with Parsons as the crown jewel certainly has the potential to jar them loose from that spot. If they press the right buttons in retooling the passing game around JSN and a younger/cheaper quarterback, a deep run in the NFL playoffs is not out of the question.
