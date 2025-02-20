All Seahawks

Bill Belichick dunks on Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Whatever the Jets did to Belichick, he isn't letting it go.

Tim Weaver

Jet quarterback Geno Smith on the sideline during the New York Jets V Philadelphia Eagles Pre Season NFL match at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. 29th August 2013. Photo Tim Clayton
Jet quarterback Geno Smith on the sideline during the New York Jets V Philadelphia Eagles Pre Season NFL match at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. 29th August 2013. Photo Tim Clayton / (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
In this story:

25 years ago, Bill Belichick was hired as the new head coach for the New York Jets. That marriage didn't last very long, as Belichick infamously quit the position after only one day with the franchise. Whatever Belichick saw that day we'll probably never know, but it was a wise move - as the Jets went on to become a punchline in the NFL, while Belichick became the most-successful head coach in league history with the New England Patriots.

Belichick still isn't letting it go, either. Even after all this time he's not above going out of his way to dunk on the Jets, as he did this week on the Let's Go! podcast. When asked how to find an NFL quarterback, Belichick answered that you can always start with someone that the Jets released, such as Geno Smith or Sam Darnold.

Bill Belichick on Jets, Geno Smtih

To be fair, Geno Smith was nothing like the quarterback we have seen starting for the Seattle Seahawks the last three years early in his career. Smith threw more interceptions than touchdowns for the Jets from 2013-2014 and was relegated to backup role then eventually released.

However, Smith's late blooming development proves the fault was not so much his own as with the Jets' organization for failing to build him up. Sam Darnold's recent surge is yet another example of a quarterback that they apparently flunked on.

This doesn't necessarily mean that whatever team takes on Zach Wilson next will turn him into star, but the Jets have missed on enough QBs over the years to have earned their reputation as the worst-run franchise in the NFL - a title now sealed by the Carolina Panthers having finally landed a QB1 with Bryce Young. Striking out on an over-the-hill and mentally checked-out Aaron Rodgers is their latest failure, but more are sure to come.

More Seahawks on SI stories

DK Metcalf trade proposal sends star WR to serious Super Bowl contender

Seahawks predicted to trade for rocket-armed QB, replace Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks linked to NCAA record-breaking quarterback in draft

Seattle Seahawks tight end named salary cap cut candidate by NFL.com

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER