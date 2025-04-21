ESPN suggests Seahawks will explore drafting QB, on one condition
The Seattle Seahawks typically roll into the regular season with just two quarterbacks on the roster. If that's the case again this year it will be Sam Darnold starting with Drew Lock in the next-man-up spot. However, it seems they're considering carrying a third QB in 2025.
At the moment that third quarterback spot is occupied by Sam Howell, who the Seahawks traded the equivalent of a seventh-round pick for just one year ago. ESPN reported last week that Howell is on the trade block and Seattle is actively talking to several teams. The latest on this comes from Adam Schefter at ESPN, whose latest draft notes column indicates the Seahawks will explore drafting a QB this year - but it seems contingent on finding a trade partner for Howell, first.
ESPN on Seahawks - Sam Howell - 2025 QB class
"Once Seattle signed Lock, it opened up the possibility of a potential trade with Howell... Howell is available, and if the Seahawks wind up trading him this weekend, it would open up the possibility of drafting just the third quarterback during Schneider's tenure.
All due respect to 2018 seventh-round pick Alex McGough, but it would pretty much only be the second time they draft a QB under Schneider, Russell Wilson being the only legit investment the team has made in a rookie quarterback in 15 years.
There doesn't appear to be a Russell Wilson in this draft class, though - the consensus from basically every draft expert is that this is a weak quarterback class. Aside from the top two names (Cam Ward from Miami and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado) they're all considered project QBs and it's possible none of them will start in 2025.
As far as Seattle's interest, the team brought in Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe for official top-30 visits. The QB prospect who they have been most-often connected with though is Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, who appears to be the best schematic fit for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
For now all three of them are projected to come off the board on Day 2, but quarterbacks have a habit of rising and getting drafted way ahead of schedule. If the Seahawks do end up dealing Howell and exploring QBs, they shouldn't force it, especially not in the first round.
If the Seahawks don't find a trade partner for Howell it's not the end of the world, either - he's still only 24 years old and may yet grow into a legit starter.
