ESPN insider details key difference for Seattle Seahawks' new offense
There was a lot of hype for Ryan Grubb last offseason as he took over as the Seattle Seahawks' new offensive coordinator. Grubb had just come off a great run with Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies, who had arguably the most-potent offense in the nation two years in a row.
Unfortunately, Grubb's scheme ran into a brick wall as soon as the Seahawks faced their first real NFL contender, which came in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. Unable to get any kind of a run game going, Grubb relied on a heavy number of dropbacks from Geno Smith, who got pounded regularly as Seattle's pass protection failed over and over.
The most frustrating part of watching it unfold is that Grubb didn't do nearly enough to adjust his scheme to conditions on the ground. Instead of getting Smith on the move or trying literally anything different, he kept on calling shotgun passes until Geno finally cracked under all the pressure.
This year things look like they're going to be much differnt under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who had a strong preseason debut against the Raiders the other night. According to Brad Henderson at ESPN, one of the big changes Kubiak is implementing will be getting his QBs on the move.
ESPN on Seahawks' QB changes
"Two highlight plays from practice Saturday illustrated one of the ways in which Klint Kubiak's offense will look noticeably different than that of his predecessor. Whereas Ryan Grubb mostly kept Geno Smithinside the pocket last season, Kubiak likes to get his quarterbacks on the move with designed rollouts, which are a natural complement to outside zone runs..."
"Late in practice, Sam Darnold rolled to his left and hit Cooper Kupp on the sideline with a laser throw that zipped just past the fingertips of rookie safety Nick Emmanwori on his fully-extended dive. Drew Lock made perhaps the play of the day earlier in practice while also rolling out to his left."
In theory this should work out pretty well, especially if the QB rollouts mirror the outside zone runs like they're supposed to. Seattle also has the personnel to make it work, as Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe are all mobile and throw well on the run, to varying degrees.
Then again, if the Seahawks' run game isn't dramatically improved those quarterback rollouts are likely to be far less effective. The good news is this part of the game looked to be much improved on Thursday evening, but it'll take more than one promising preseason contest to convince us that the problem has truly been solved.
Another major challenge for Kubiak will be getting starter Sam Darnold to perform better against pressure, which will be inevitable on occasion even with a (theoretically) much-improved offensive line.
Perhaps it's a good thing that Kubiak will face a brutal challenge right away when the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Whatever protection issues and schematic oversights Seattle may have, they'll likely get exposed right away by the Niners' elite defense, giving the Seahawks plenty of time to make adjustments for the rest of the season.
