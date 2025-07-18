ESPN scoop says Seahawks, estranged second-round pick finally come to agreement
At last, our long national nightmare has come to an end. Last night ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Seattle Seahawks have finally come to an agreement with their supremely-talented second-round draft pick, former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori had been holding off signing his rookie deal by demanding a fully-guaranteed contract, a precedent that was set by the Houston Texans' giving a league-first fully guaranteed rookie contract to their own second-round draft pick, former Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins. According to Brady Henderson at ESPN, Emmanwori did in fact get a fully-guaranteed contract from the Seahawks.
And so Emmanwori will soon be reporting to training camp, where most of the team's rookie class has already showed up on Tuesday. Camp will officially begin next week when veterans arrive on June 22.
However, the Seahawks still have yet to sign their other second-round draft pick, former Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. With the dam being broken by Emmanwori signing, that news should be coming soon, though.
To start out Emmanwori should project as the team's third safety behind starters Julian Love and Coby Bryant. Fans should expect to see him in special packages as he gets up to speed. His role should grow overtime, though - and he may replace Bryant in the starting lineup as soon as next season if Seattle does not give Bryant a new contract.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson + Ciara still one of sports’ biggest power couples
PFF names coaching change Seahawks’ best decision of 2025
Seattle Seahawks place their star veteran pass-rusher on PUP list
Trade proposal has Seahawks making bizarre deal for Titans QB