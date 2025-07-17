Blockbuster NFL trade proposal has Seahawks making bizarre deal for Titans QB
No team around the NFL made bigger changes to their quarterback room this offseason than the Seattle Seahawks. Whereas last year they were led by Geno Smith and backed up by Sam Howell, this year they'll be starting Sam Darnold, with Drew Lock returning for QB2 duties and rookie Jalen Milroe filling the third spot as he develops.
That sets the Seahawks up pretty well at quarterback both or this coming season and the forseeable future. However, it sounds like some people literally haven't gotten the memo about Seattle sending Geno Smith to the Raiders and replacing him with Sam Darnold.
Here's a trade proposal from Stadiumtalk between the Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans that has Seattle dealing for Will Levis in order to boost their depth behind... Geno Smith.
"If the Titans are all-in on Cam Ward, Levis becomes expendable. Seattle’s QB depth behind Geno Smith is thin, and Levis fits the mold as a developmental backup with upside. Tennessee could recoup a mid-round pick and fully reset at quarterback."
We make honest mistakes from time to time and no analyst has a perfect record. That said, this is a pretty big oversight. However, the idea to trade for Levis is honestly even wilder than Geno Smith still being in the Seattle conversation.
In his defense, Will Levis has been playing behind an awful offensive line the last two years, but the results are still disappointing in any context, especially for a top second-round pick.
That's a big reason why Tennessee wound up with the No. 1 overall selection this year, and they used it on Miami's Cam Ward, who should be in line to start Week 1 over Levis.
It makes sense for the TItans to shop Levis given their situation, but even if the Seahawks didn't have Darnold slated to start, they'd still be set at their QB2 and QB3 spots - and Jalen Milroe has a far higher ceiling as a developmental QB option than Levis. So, this is one idea that would make almost zero sense all around.
Assuming they still have no real interest in upgrading their interior offensive line, if the Seahawks are going to pull off any kind of major trade before the season begins, they should be targeting an A-list pass rusher - someone like T.J. Watt or Trey Hendrickson to turn what should be a very good defense into a guaranteed great one.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season